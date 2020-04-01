Redmond School District names Dr. Charan Cline as new superintendent

The Redmond School Board named Dr. Charan Cline as the district’s new superintendent at a special virtual board meeting on Tuesday.

Dr. Cline accepted a three-year contract in the position and will officially take on the role July 1. Current superintendent Mike McIntosh plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year after more than 20 years with the district.

“Redmond is an ideal-sized school district,” Dr. Cline said. “Great size, lots of opportunity, but at the same time it’s not so big that it feels unwieldy. My wife and I wanted to move to a place with great outdoor recreation and Redmond was perfect for that. It had everything I was looking for in a community.”

The board began initial interviews for the role in February. Before the final selection, four finalists spent several days participating in a series of interviews and school tours.

Dr. Cline is the current superintendent of Yamhill Carlton School District in Yamhill, Oregon. He has previously been a high school assistant principal, a middle school principal and a district school improvement director.

He has a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Western Oregon State College and a master’s degree in geography from the University of Oregon. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from George Fox University.