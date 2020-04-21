Redmond School District launches online kindergarten registration

The Redmond School District has launched online registration for incoming kindergarten students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Registration for incoming kindergarten students will only be available online during the statewide school closure.

Parents can now access online registration on the district’s website www.redmondschools.org.

Required documentation such as birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address can be uploaded during the registration process or parents can wait to submit this information when schools reopen.

Once registered, parents will receive confirmation from their student’s neighborhood school. In person tours, health screenings and open house events are postponed for a later date.

If families experience difficulties and cannot register their student online, they may leave a voice message with their neighborhood school and a member of the school team will respond. Click here to access school contact information.

For questions or more information about Redmond School District’s online kindergarten registration, please contact Kelly Jenkins, communications coordinator, at kelly.jenkins@redmondschools.org.