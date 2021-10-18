Redmond School District adds back 1 of 3 canceled bus routes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond School District has added back one of the three bus routes it canceled last week due to a driver shortage.

Route 12, which serves about 58 students at John Tuck and Hugh Hartman elementary schools, Elton Gregory Middle School and Redmond High, will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.

Nearly 250 students are eligible for that route, district officials said.

The district announced last week that three routes – 12, 18 and 24 – would be canceled for the foreseeable future.

Routes 18 and 24 serve MA Lynch and Tom McCall Elementary, Obsidian Middle School and Ridgeview High.

Parents will be payed $10 per day to drive their children to school while the routes are canceled.