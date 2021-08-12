Redmond school board to consider resolution defying masking orders

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond School Board gave some parents a chance to vent Wednesday evening over newly issued mask mandates that will force students to wear face coverings when they return to class this fall.

“At what point do people take back their parental rights for the health and wellbeing of their children?” a Mom named Rachel said.

“The Governor has no authority today to issue these mandates…she’s not following the law,” commenter Scott Stuart said.

The board heard from commenters and from experts such as Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill, and Nahad Sadr-Azodi of Deschutes County Public Health, about the latest data supporting mask-wearing.

They also heard from Attorney Greg Colvin, who spoke about the massive fines awaiting schools who push back against restrictions, which can span up to $126,749 for willful negligence.

Parents, teachers, and even young students stepped forward to share their thoughts during public comment.

After all was said and done, board member Michael Summers proposed a resolution which would stand against the masking mandate.

“Therefore, we are resolved, that the school board, Redmond School District will not compel its staff, administration or students to use masks, face coverings, or other unlawful restraints,” the draft resolution read in part.

The board voted, 4-1, to allow Summers to work with board member Shawn Hartfield to work on the resolution and present it at the next board meeting for a vote.

The decision was met with cheers and approval from most of the crowd in the Redmond High School auditorium.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Kate Brown made official a new statewide mask mandate beginning Friday.

All Oregonians 5 and older will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Everyone 2 and older will be required to mask up on public transportation.

Some local school districts initially balked at the new mandates and said they planned to challenge them.

But COVID cases continue to climb across the region and at least one of those districts, Crook County, has backtracked.

Officials say it plans to comply saying they do not want to put the district in legal or financial jeopardy.

On Tuesday, a large crowd of parents and community members showed up at a contentious Bend-La Pine School Board meeting to voice their opposition to masks in class this fall.

But ultimately the board approved the superintendent’s recommendation that they move forward with requiring masks indoors for all students and staff.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more tonight at 11 p.m.