Redmond School Board resolution calls for local control on mask, vaccine rules

The Redmond School Board will vote on a resolution Wednesday night calling for local control on K-12 mask and teacher vaccination rules, saying it would seek all avenues, including legal action against the state.

The resolution, drafted by board member Michael Summers and Chairwoman Shawn Hartfield, said the new mandates are opposed by a “significant” segment of the district and “present significant operational challenges for the district, including the potential loss of students and staff who oppose the mandates.”

Additionally, the district fears the mask and vaccination requirements will create staff shortages that could impact its ability to offer full-time, in-person instruction.

All Oregon K-12 students are required to wear masks indoors this fall and all Oregon teachers, administrators and school volunteers must be vaccinated by Oct. 18th.

Redmond has discussed for weeks the possibility of defying the mandate, saying the district should be able to make its own decision on the matter based on the current COVID situation.

Wednesday night’s vote comes as COVID cases and hospitalizations skyrocket locally.

Deschutes County reported more than 925 COVID cases last week – nearly double the previous record high. Redmond has accounted for about 26% of the county’s 12,926 total COVID cases.

Meanwhile, St. Charles on Wednesday reported a record 72 COVID patients with 14 on ventilators. National Guard soldiers have been called in to help the hospital deal with the latest surge; additional health care professionals are on their way after Gov. Brown earlier in the day Wednesday signed a deal with staffing providers.

Currently, 1 in 69 Deschutes County residents has COVID-19.

Earlier this month at a school board meeting that saw several people speak in opposition to the mask mandate, the panel voted 4-1 to draft the resolution.

It’s a bold position for the school board to take – and one that other local districts have backed off of in recent weeks after learning more about the potential penalties for defying the mandates.

Schools and school districts that demonstrate a “plain indifference to worker safety” face fines of up to $126,749 with additional, daily fines of up to $12,675 for continued non-compliance of the mask mandate, according to Aaron Corvin, the Oregon-OSHA public information officer.

Before any penalties are handed down, Oregon-OSHA would need to respond to a complaint and open an on-site inspection.

“Clearly, we expect to enforce,” Corvin told Central Oregon Daily News last week. “We need to be taking this seriously.”

Teachers in districts that defy the order also face losing their licenses.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Board demands the return of local control over pandemic-related safety measures to the District, and will pursue all appropriate actions to that end, including but not limited to legal action and the use of medical and religious exemptions. – Redmond School Board Resolution

Culver and Crook County school districts earlier this month both said they would concede to the mandates, saying they didn’t want to risk the financial or employment penalties.

Since the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority handed down their mask rules for schools, Gov. Kate Brown issued a new mandate requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces.

And last week she announced all teachers, administrators and even school volunteers must be vaccinated by Oct. 18th.

Redmond currently requires masks to be worn in summer school after Superintendent Charan Cline told parents “the consequences our district will face if we do not comply with the mask mandate are severe.”

This is a developing story.