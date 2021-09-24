Redmond School Board member explains decision on non-mask-wearing teacher

by Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond school board voted Wednesday to let a 4th grade teacher at Terrebonne Elementary school keep her job, despite her refusal to wear a mask.

In a 3-2 decision, the board decided to work around Tori Caudell’s mask refusal.

School board member Michael Summers, who opposed terminating Caudell, told Central Oregon Daily News that while the issue was the teacher’s refusal to mask-up, the vote was about whether the district had given her options other than in-person teaching.

“The vote was to give time and ideally instruction for the district to offer alternatives prior to termination,” Summers said. “A lot of people don’t agree if it’s law, or the different things; we don’t get the option to interpret. We have to follow them. If those options had been offered already and she denied those, I would have voted for termination last night.”