Page, Lopez, Goodrich leading Redmond school board races

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Wednesday, May 17th 2023

Four Redmond School Board positions were up for election Tuesday. Most of those are runaway victories.

Eric Lea was running unopposed in Position 1.

As of Wednesday morning, Amanda Page was leading Wendell Otto for Position 3 — 52% to 47.8%.

Incumbent Keri Lopez is leading Brad Porterfield 57.2% to 42.7%. They are running in Position 4.

Another incumbent, Liz Goodrich, is leading John Campbell 58.3% to 41.6% in Position 5.

