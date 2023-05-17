Page, Lopez, Goodrich leading Redmond school board races

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Four Redmond School Board positions were up for election Tuesday. Most of those are runaway victories.

Eric Lea was running unopposed in Position 1.

As of Wednesday morning, Amanda Page was leading Wendell Otto for Position 3 — 52% to 47.8%.

Incumbent Keri Lopez is leading Brad Porterfield 57.2% to 42.7%. They are running in Position 4.

Another incumbent, Liz Goodrich, is leading John Campbell 58.3% to 41.6% in Position 5.

RELATED: Election results

RELATED: ‘Mama Bears’ defeat incumbents for Crook County school board

RELATED: 3 Bend-La Pine school board races are blowouts; 1 is much closer