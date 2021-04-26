Redmond School Board Candidate Q & A: Stephanie Hunter

The answers below have been submitted by the candidate and, other than formatting for the web, have not been edited in any way by Central Oregon Daily News.

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

I have lived in Deschutes County since 2015 and have worked with families and organizations in Deschutes County since 2009.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

I have 2 kids attending school in the district. My daughter is a Senior at Redmond Proficiency Academy and my foster son is in the Youth Transition Program at StepUP.

Why are you running for school board?

I am running for school board because I want to amplify the voices of historically excluded students, families, and educators.

My students receive special education services and I work with families of children with disabilities and mental health needs.

Families with different backgrounds and lived experiences have not always benefited from all the opportunities our schools offer. I believe that every student has the capacity for success and our schools can achieve this with the right systems and supports.

I believe that these supportive systems must also provide teachers and staff with the adequate tools to unlock that capacity.

I have served on local and state advisory committees, task forces, parent-teacher groups, and boards related to education and human services for over 15 years.

I have acted as a collaborative bridge between families and schools for 20 years. I was a child that grew up navigating poverty, foster care placement, and abuse; public schools were the key to my resilience and provided a way out for me. I am ready to use my skills, passion, and lived experience to serve our Redmond Community as School Board Director.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

A pandemic was a predicted disaster scenario much like the Cascadia earthquake.

Redmond has been preparing to act as the emergency base of operations when an earthquake occurs using a state government blueprint.

Knowing what I do now and if I had the power I would have implemented the same principles of preparedness in schools and the community for the known risk of a global pandemic.

I am not a public health expert and rely on their expertise and hindsight for continuing to weather the pandemic and to consider lessons learned.

As a school board director, the questions I would ask experts in regards to preparedness would be if we could have kept students, families, and teachers safe with a mix of in-person, CDL, and Hybrid options sooner and what more could we have done to make sure that each and every student stayed engaged and also had caring eyes on them to prevent and report risks to the helping organizations.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

The budget is the biggest issue facing our district. The school district is a business and one of the largest employers in the city.

The district is also tasked with using the available funding according to the law and targets set by the state and federal government.

As a cornerstone of the community, the school district is also expected to prepare the next generation to be contributing members of society.

I can appreciate the complexities of these decisions and thankful the district has an excellent fiscal services director. My recommendations for addressing this problem are based on my experience in the human services field.

I am expected to produce high-quality work that follows Oregon Administrative Rules on limited authorized hours.

I work with local and state stakeholders to explore the redundancies, duplications, and ineffective practices that are not a good use of public funds. I would request an audit is completed and that quality assurance reviews and recommendations were performed peer to peer in the schools.

I would like to see how much is spent on addressing problems compared to preventing problems. Another way to address this would be to leverage community partnerships when funding, space, and resources can be braided together for mutual benefits in the schools, community, and workforce.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

I am not in support of standardized testing happening this year. Our schools should be focused on staying open safely and identifying the wellness and unfinished learning needs of each and every student.

Outside of the pandemic, my perspective on testing is shaped by the experience of my daughter. With her permission to share, my daughter is Autistic and Hard of Hearing and has to work 10 times harder than her peers even with reasonable accommodations.

Her GPA is excellent and her future is bright yet the standardized tests have never reflected her strengths and fortitude.

I believe we should have measurable outcomes for educational equity. I would also like to see a future that takes into account different definitions and measurements of successful teaching and learning.