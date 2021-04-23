Redmond School Board Candidate Q & A: Oscar Gonzalez

The answers below have been submitted by the candidate and, other than formatting for the web, have not been edited in any way by Central Oregon Daily News.

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

5 ½ years residing in Redmond OR.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

No, but I have been the Latino Student Mentor at the Redmond Proficiency Academy (2019-2020) and have met (and continue to meet) with several student (and family) groups over the years at Redmond High School and other schools throughout our region.

Additionally, as a member of the Restorative Justice and Equity Team (Bend), I have facilitated student conversations on race (Town-Hall Symposiums) Bend-La Pine School District (2018-2021) and will share restorative justice practices and values at the new Caldera HS (BLPSD) next fall.

I fully embrace the notion that our children and student-youth….to be all “our children!”

It certainly does “take a village!”

Indeed, our student-youth remain our future.

Why are you running for school board?

Hopefully to make a difference for all students… but with a special attention to serving the needs of our students who emanate from historically underserved and marginalized groups (BILAPOC students, those experiencing poverty, homelessness, or foster care, LGBTQ+, Special Ed., EL, Migrant Ed. students) who remain uniquely challenged.

I hope to offer a different voice and/or perspective based on my 20+ years as an educator, counselor, coach, and student/family advocate.

I look forward to leading the charge for educational reform in the following areas:

foster a culture of high expectations for all students/teachers/administrators

ensure equitable spending for all students (including ODE’s Student Success Act $)

initiate a district-wide “equity analysis” to identify key indicators that measure disparities in students’ outcomes

support efforts to creatively recruit (and retain) more diverse faculty and administration

offering more rigorous and culturally responsive student curriculum and pedagogy

mandate DEI/cultural competency training for all staff and faculty

promote social-emotional skill development and restorative justice principles and practices

increase parent participation and community engagement (particularly those parents and families historically marginalized and/or disengaged

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

Our schools would have already (pre-COVID) initiated an intentional identification of our district’s most vulnerable student (BILAPOC) population and would have instilled measures to fortify vital and specialized academic and familial supports for EL/Special Ed./Migrant Ed. students/homeless/foster children and other students that have historically been under served and marginalized from traditional public-school systems.

Namely supports include but not limited to mental health services/student tutoring and mentoring/parental resources/” tech-ready and able.”

Such data could have minimized the number of “MIA students” affected by COVID. Moving forward… we remain obligated to offer such supports and services to our current significant disengaged student population by first locating them and then provide such services and supports to these students/families and then…accelerate their learning.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

As the district moves forward to eventually open-up and welcome back students, we must take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of both our students and our teachers upon their return. Adequate and appropriate preparation for this eventuality should remain paramount.

Additionally, we need to focus on identifying our schools districts “MIA students” (post-COVID) and re-engage those students (and their respected families) and provide services related to mental health/student tutoring and mentoring/parenting supports and resources/ reliable technology and connectivity and then follow-up and provide accelerated learning opportunities and curriculums.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

Not a big fan, though I understand their relevance. Such instruments need to become more culturally appropriate and relevant and therefore may not truly measure a student’s depth of knowledge and/or academic potential.

Additionally, I fear the possibility of our teacher’s pedagogy become overly focused on their student’s performance on such tests…thus compromising their deeper understanding and mastery of specific subject matter and content.

We need to train our student youth to become critical thinkers and doer’s and not robots merely regurgitating facts and figures (that over time forget). We need to avoid at all costs for our classroom instructors to not “teach to the test!”

The focus should be instead to attain student mastery and competency at their highest possible levels … the rest will take care of itself. Students will be eager to show their acumen and intellect on ANY test thereafter