Redmond School Board Candidate Q & A: Lavon Medlock

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

As a resident of Redmond since 2005, I have lived in my house here almost as long as the childhood home in which I was raised before I left to go to college.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

I am a proud mother of two middle school age children currently enrolled in the Redmond School district. Both my children attended Terrebonne Community School for their elementary education and as such I would bring the unique needs of a Title 1 school to the district board table.

Why are you running for school board?

Education is a value my parents instilled in me from a young age. For me, it was the pivot away from a life defined by race, gender and socio-economic status toward a life of endless possibility. I want to help create that same opportunity for the children of our community by bringing to the table my lived experience. I want every student to feel they belong and can learn and develop interests to pursue post-graduation.

My passion for engaging youth in their education goes back twenty years to my college experience serving as a youth tutor and my young adult days where I volunteered on the weekends as an ESL instructor for adults. Locally, I have served on the board of Start Here! Preschool, a parent run cooperative, and REACH!, a youth enrichment program serving the needs of before and after school care. I am now ready to take on the significant responsibility of setting direction for the Redmond School District.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

In my capacity as a healthcare leader, I served in various roles of the COVID 19 Incident Command response for St. Charles for over a year. From that vantage point, I saw how quickly the situation was evolving day to day. When dealing with a one in 100 year pandemic none of us had a playbook from which we could make calls. Additionally, the state of Oregon was and still is under executive order. Public schools and their governing boards are under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Education. Given the cards that were dealt, the district did the best they could with the lee-way they had for decision making. I have tremendous empathy for all the district leaders who demonstrated courage in the face of public adversity.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

Deschutes county, and Redmond in particular, is growing at a rapid rate. Having weathered 2020, our community needs strong school board directors who are experienced leaders capable of making well informed decisions while prioritizing the needs of our students, teachers and staff. This position is a four year term and we need forwarding thinking school board directors who have a strategic vision for creating a path to success for our children a decade from now. I am that candidate as demonstrated by both my personal and professional track record.

Professionally, I have transitioned from a corporate consulting career to small business ownership to being a full time stay at home mom before returning to the employed workforce. Each of those experiences informs my ability to represent the diverse needs of families in our community. It also gives me the background and knowledge to handle the post-covid 19 recovery process. As a small business owner who navigated the economic downturn of 2008 successfully, I am confident that my skills and experience in turnaround situations will be a desirable skill set for the incoming board.

After participating in a few candidate forums and reviewing the platforms of several candidates on the ballot, I am genuinely concerned, as a parent and community member, that we have candidates running for election with extremely short sighted agendas that will not set our children up for success in the future. Poor leadership at the district level would be catastrophic for our community.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

Standardized testing is a federal and state requirement that local school boards do not have jurisdiction over. State testing is just one tool that provides a snippet of information. As a single data point, it is not a reflection on a student or teacher. For this reason, parents are given the choice to opt their child out of state testing.