Redmond School Board Candidate Q & A: Carmen Lawson

How long have you lived in Deschutes County?

I have lived in Deschutes County for 6 years with my family. My husband was raised here, and his parents still live in the same house he grew up in in southwest Redmond.

Do you have children attending school in the district? If so, how many?

I have three sons that benefit from the Redmond School District. A fourth grader at John Tuck, a 7th grader at Elton Gregory, and a sophomore at Redmond High School.

Why are you running for school board?

I want to serve the community in an intentional way. I am a mother, an educator and an empathizer.

Based on what I see in my daily profession as an educator in Madras, I want to make life better for ALL students and help to narrow the experience gap.

I will help to build systems and policies that provide more opportunities to ALL students with support for families. I want to build bridges with community partnerships.

As a current educator, I am skilled at collaborating and problem solving while also leading with

empathy.

Knowing what you do now and if you had the power, what would you have done differently for schools (if anything) in response to the pandemic?

I firmly believe that all educators and administrators did the best with the information and resources that they had.

Through the lens of an educator and a parent, I know that being flexible and creative with resources is critical to supporting all students.

The best place for learning is in the ‘brick and mortar’ schools with our highly trained professionals; getting all students back sooner would have had great benefit but I am confident that our community will heal and continue to thrive.

What is the single biggest issue facing the district and how would you address it?

The biggest challenge I see is successfully engaging all students in high levels of learning.

We need to pause and reflect on why learning loss was so dramatic for some populations of our community.

During the last year students with less home support, financial resources, technology knowledge, and motivation have suffered greatly.

I am an advocate for providing opportunities to all students; music, sports, and other clubs.

Students who hold a connection through these smaller cohorts will be more likely to regularly attend school and stay engaged through graduation.

What is your position on state standardized testing?

There are pros and cons to this form of assessment. The decisions made in the classroom, especially in supporting below benchmark students, is driven by data collection.

State standardized testing helps to give educators an essential data point to inform teaching.

However, as a parent and a teacher I strongly believe vital instruction time in the classroom is forfeited when we need to make room for the enormous amount of time that state standardized tests take up.

One solution could be to ensure that tests are generated and created by highly qualified educators who understand the need to balance student engagement and data collection.