▶️ Redmond school counselor named Oregon School Counselor of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond elementary school counselor has been named 2023 Oregon School Counselor of the Year.

Angie Chown, who counsels at Sage Elementary, was presented the honor by the Oregon School Counselor Association at a conference in Sunriver on Oct. 27.

“This award honors the professional school counselor who devotes their career to serving as advocates for students by addressing their academic and social/emotional development as well as career and college readiness,” OSCA said in its announcement.

Chown has been at Sage since 2012. She graduated from Pacific University and OSU-Cascades.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond manufacturing teacher named High Desert Regional Teacher of the Year

RELATED: Culver teacher named Jefferson County Regional Teacher of Year

Members of the school district shared these anecdotes about Chown.

“What sets Angie apart is the ability to connect with all members of a student’s team. This includes parents, grandparents, outside counselors and community agencies. She frequently contacts team members to gather student information including counseling progress, medical and social-emotional needs. From the information she collects, she creates next steps for student success. This level of communication consistently goes above and beyond expectations and demonstrates a dedication to her work that is truly commendable,” said Sage Elementary Principal Colleen Chamberlain.

“Angie has been a leader in our profession and for our district for years. At her own school, she has worked closely with administration, teachers, staf and parents as a leader in greeting a comprehensive program to meet the many needs of a diverse population of students. As a solo counselor at one of the (not sure the exact number) elementary schools in the district, she has also built a successful intern practicum program that brings school counseling students in to receive training and experience in the areas of classroom SEL instruction, small group instruction and individual counseling work. These intern leave better aware and prepared to continue their program and enter their field as well as providing more support for students than she could do alone. Angie is a supportive colleague with a wealth of knowledge and experience and someone who many rely on for guidance in their own buildings. Our district and our community are better because of the work that Angie has done and continues to do day in and day out, year after year,” said Shawn Diez, Obsidian Middle School counselor.

“Angie is a leader in the Redmond School District. I am proud to work alongside her as she embodies every trait that you would want working with your own child. At her core, she works diligently to improve student success for all students by implementing a comprehensive school counseling program at Sage Elementary. Angie and her counselor partner plan to apply to this school year to be a Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP). The dedication to be a RAMP school is commendable and showcases the great vision Angie has for Sage Elementary’s counseling program. She leads the work in our district and is a collaborative thought partner with her colleagues, families, and community members. Whether building strong multi-tiered systems of support to address mental and behavioral health to collaborating with OSU-Cascades to establish the Professional Development Schools practicum training model, Angie is a passionate and proud school counselor leader!” said Tami Nakamura, Director of Student Support for the Redmond School District.

Chown will be considered a candidate for the American School Counselor Association School Counselor of the Year award.