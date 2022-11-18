3rd Redmond ‘Safe Parking’ location approved

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A program in Redmond to help those who are living in their cars is expanding.

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved a third location for the Safe Parking program that’s run by Mountain View Community Development. That will be located on county property near SE 7th Street and SE Evergreen Avenue in east Redmond.

The site is provided sanitation services and enforces a strict drug-free policy. Those who are approved can stay for 90 days.

Organizers say they expect to place participants at the new location as soon as December.

Here’s all the information from Mountain View Community Development:

“I strongly support expanding Safe Parking in Redmond. As a prior law enforcement commander, I have complete confidence in MVCD and local law enforcement to continue to ensure safety for everyone,” states Clifford Evelyn, Redmond City Councilor.

“It’s reassuring to see the lives of multiple households move through our program and into permanent stable living situations. Furthermore, we are excited about the current conversations being had about expanding to more sites,” states Sierra Hopper, Safe Parking Program Director.

If you or someone you know needs safe parking, please visit our website at https://www.mvcdredmond.org.

Additionally, if you or your business is interested in becoming a Safe Parking host, please contact our office directly at 541-527-0028.