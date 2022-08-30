Redmond withdraws location for Safe Parking transitional housing site

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond said it is withdrawing city-owned property as a location for a transitional housing site.

The city announced it won’t use the property at NW 19th Street and NW Pershall Way for Mountain View Community Development’s Safe Parking program.

“Great program, wrong location,” said Mayor George Endicott in a statement. “I am supportive of the Safe Parking initiative and Mountain View’s efforts to expand theses services on private property and church owned property – which has always been part of the program’s intention.”

The move comes less than a week after two dozen people voiced their concerns about the project to the Redmond City Council. While some voiced support for the project and location, others were upset over what they saw as a lack of transparency.

The Safe Parking Program creates places for people to park their cars and RV’s and live in them while also meeting certain requirements. The program has been around for about a year in Redmond and now they are looking to expand near the area of 19th street and Pershall Way.

Because of the decision to withdraw, a Sept. 6 meeting on the project is now canceled.

See our previous reporting on this project below.