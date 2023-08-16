▶️ Redmond Rotary Club brings back high-flying MX13 Jump Show fundraiser

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Rotary Club is bringing back a popular high-adrenaline fundraiser, the Wild Ride Brew MX13 jump show.

The jump show is a free event where dirt bikes jump 40 feet in the air. The wheels hit the dirt on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The rotary club is using proceeds from the event to raise $10,000 for the Redmond Senior Center.

“The senior center has needs, it always has needs, the public uses the center a lot,” Committee Chair Justin Homan said. “There’s 39,000 meals they serve a year.”

Admission is free, but there are donation boxes for attendees to give money to the cause.

The rotary club is also still seeking additional sponsors for the event.

You can get involved by contacting the Redmond Rotary Club here.

RELATED: Motocross tricks and flips soar through Prineville Brewery for 1st time

RELATED: High-flying tricks and stunts return to Prineville for the MX13 Jump Show