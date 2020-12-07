Redmond robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car near Bend

A Redmond robbery suspect wanted in two counties was arrested Saturday after crashing a stolen car near Bend, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday morning around 11 a.m. to a report of a suspicious man in the 63500 block of Johnson Road west of Bend.

Sgt. William Bailey said the reporting person told dispatch the man had jumped a back fence to the property and came up to the back door of the home.

The man asked to use a phone and then walked way north along Johnson Road.

A second caller said they saw the man walking through someone’s property in the same area, Bailey said.

While searching the area, a third caller reported a suspicious car parked on Golden Spur Way. The car, a Nissan Altima, had been in a crash and no one was inside, Bailey said.

Deputies checking on the car reported it had been stolen earlier in the day from Jefferson County.

A fourth caller then reported seeing the man standing and possibly waiting for a ride on Kuhlman Road near Tyler Road, Bailey said.

Deputies tried contacting him on Kuhlman Road, but he refused commands and took off running.

They were able to recover evidence linking the man to the stolen vehicle on Golden Spur Way, Bailey said.

Deputies were also able to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Kendell Florez, of Warm Springs. He had active arrests out of Clackamas and Jefferson counties and was wanted as a possible suspect in a Redmond Police investigation into a robbery.

DCSO K-9 Ezel and his partner Deputy Jeremiah Johnson responded to assist with the track and capture of the Florez. Deputies also alerted homeowners and residences in the area of the active search utilizing the Deschutes Emergency Alerts system.

An extended K-9 search was conducted by K9 Ezel, assisted by a U.S. Forest Service K-9 team Cora and Officer John Soules and a Bend PD drone team, in the residential and forested area between Kuhlman Road and the Saddleback subdivision.

Around 4:30 p.m., K-9 Ezel found Florez hiding in a truck camper off of Hackamore Drive.

Florez was taken into custody without incident.

After being evaluated at St. Charles Hospital in Bend for a minor injury sustained prior to law enforcement contact, he was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked for possession of stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Redmond Police interviewed Florez regarding a robbery that took place on November 29 at the Hub Motel.

Florez was arrested by RPD and lodged at the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Jail for second-degree robbery, third-degree assault and second-degree theft. Robbery II, Assault III, and Theft II.

RPD is still actively investigating this case, RPD case #20-91378. If you witnessed or have information about this robbery please contact the RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.