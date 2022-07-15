Planned Redmond road closures and delays update: July 17-30

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

**NEW CLOSURES:

Monday, July 18 thru Thursday, July 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Liquid Roads™ application for the City’s 2022 Seal Coat Project. Expect delays and temporary road closures during road work.

Monday, July 18

SW 37 th Ct from SW Volcano Pl SW Volcano Ct from SW 36 th Ct SW 35 th Ct from SW Wickiup Ave SW Wickiup Ct from SW 36 th St SW Yew Ct from SW 34 th St



Tuesday, July 19

SW 32 nd Ct from SW Quartz Pl SW 30 th Ct from SW Reindeer Ave SW Reindeer Ct from SW 28 th St SW Umatilla Ct from SW 26 th St SW 27 th Ct from SW Volcano Ave



Wednesday, July 20

SW 26 th Ct from SW Indian Ave SW 24 th Ct from SW Indian Ave SW 22 nd Pl from SW Obsidian Ave SW Crest Ct from SW 25 th St SW 36 th Ct from SW Salmon Ave



Thursday, July 21

SW 32 nd Ct from SW Forest Ave NW Maple Ct from NW 22 nd St NE Spruce Ct from NE 5 th St NE 3 rd St from NE Redwood Ave NE Redwood Ct from NE 8 th Ln



NW Cedar Ave from NW 35th St to NW 33rd St – Road closed Thursday, July 21 thru Wednesday, August 10. NW Cedar Ave will be closed by Mac West Construction, LLC, for sewer line installation. Please use detours or alternate routes. Local access will be provided.

ONGOING CLOSURES:

NW 6th St/NW Canal Blvd from NW Jackpine Ave to NE King Way – Intermittent lane closures for chip seal operations thru Friday, July 29.

CITY MAINTENANCE OPERATIONS:

ADA Street Improvement projects and curb ramp enhancements will be occurring at local intersections; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

Asphalt patching operations will be commencing throughout the City; activities may temporarily disrupt lanes and intersections.

NOTE – During street maintenance operations, closure durations and disruptions are determined by progress of the operation and weather conditions.