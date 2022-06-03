Redmond School District names Ridgeview HS interim principal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tony Vicknair has been named the interim principal of Ridgeview High School for the upcoming school year, the Redmond School District announced Friday.

Vicknair is principal of Tumalo Community School. He’s also been an administrator for 20 years in McMinnville including as principal of McMinnville High School.

Vicknair replaces Lee Loving, who is moving on after 11 years in the position. Loving will be the next superintendent of the North Santiam School District in Stayton.

The search for a permanent principal will begin in February, the district said.

