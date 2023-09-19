Coast Guard rescues Redmond man in Mt. Jefferson Wilderness

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man hunting and camping in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness was airlifted out Tuesday morning after suffering a medical emergency.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in Monday night to rescue the man on the Pacific Crest Trail near South Cinder Peak.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report that the 64-year-old was camping in the area while hunting when he fell ill and was unable to move.

A Life Flight helicopter was called in late Monday night, but the pilot couldn’t find an adequate landing zone.

Linn County Search and Rescue went to the Cabot Lake Trailhead in Jefferson County, which is the closest access point to where the man was, then hiked through the night to get to him.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was able to respond Tuesday morning around 8:00 a.m. and hoisted the man into the helicopter.

He was flown to Redmond Municipal Airport and then transported to the hospital. No other information on his condition was released.