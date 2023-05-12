▶️ 24% fee increase for Redmond garbage pickup proposed

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Trash pickup in Redmond may go up by 24%. Republic Services presented that proposal to the Redmond City Council Monday.

According to general manager Erica Lindberg, inflation has led to cost increase for the company.

Redmond city councilors haven’t made a decision. They are asking for time to work through more financial data.

They have to make a decision by July 1. That’s when Republic’s contract with the city expires.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Redmond Airport increases maximum parking rate 60%