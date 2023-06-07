▶️ Redmond comes together to support city after hate message toward council

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Monday morning, a dead raccoon with an intimidating note was left in front of the law offices of Mayor Ed Fitch.

So Tuesday, dozens showed up to counter that message of intolerance.

“Whether people like it or not, people are coming from California, from Portland, from Seattle, from all over the country, moving here because it’s a beautiful place,” said Redmond resident Mike Toibin. “Let’s, let’s not, ruin that by creating an atmosphere of hate. Enough’s enough.”

The note is being investigated as a bias crime due to the contents of a note left at the scene. The sign addressed Fitch. But it also addressed City Councilor Clifford Evelyn, the only black councilor.

Tuesday, the community rallied in support of city council during a special meeting.

“I truly believe that Redmond is going in a better direction for inclusivity and diversity, and this one person doesn’t define us as a community and want to be part of that movement to make this like a better place to be and live an inclusive of all people,” said Redmond Resident Kirsten Birch.

Before the meeting took place, Mayor Fitch Addressed the situation.

“I would have to say, looking at the note, that their IQ is not over 100, and they didn’t even have the guts to sign it,” said Fitch. “So I’m not too concerned with them in particular.”

Fitch says next week, both the council and the public can share their thoughts on the situation.

“Obviously, we have for some time in addressing the issues of white supremacy and related issues, and we will continue to do so,” Fitch said.

Instead of a comment period Tuesday night, council decided to take a break halfway through and come down to thank the community for their support.

“Our council is wonderful people, but they need to be safe, too. So enough’s enough,” said Toibin.

Police Chief Devin Lewis said this type of crime is rare in Redmond, saying it’s the fourth bias-based crime since 2021.

Redmond Police are asking anyone who saw something suspicious in the area late Sunday night or early Monday morning or who knows those responsible to call 541-693-6911 and ask to speak with Detective Sergeant Jeremy Gautney. Reference RPD case #23-16282.