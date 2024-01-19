Redmond hosting open house for new Public Safety Facility

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond will hold an open house later this month to show the latest design and upcoming construction plans for Redmond’s new Public Safety Facility.

The event is Monday, Jan. 29, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Redmond City Hall.

The City said the FFA Architecture and Interiors team will present the design, followed by attendees being given the opportunity to view plans and images of the project and engage directly with members of the design team.

Voters approved a $40 million bond to finance the construction of a new public safety facility. Land was acquired in 2021 for the Public Safety Facility using Redmond American Rescue Plan Act funds.

