▶️ Redmond public safety facility open house Thursday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond is looking for community input following last year’s voter-approved bond for a new public safety facility.

The city is hosting an open house on Thursday to discuss the new building and get community feedback. Attendees will discuss designs and hear from the architects on the project.

“We want to make sure this facility can best serve the community needs. We want to hear from everybody who wants to be a part of it,” said Redmond Police Chief Devin Lewis.

The open house will be 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Redmond City Hall. City and project staff will be available to answer questions.

RELATED: 5-year, $65 million Bend Fire levy heading to May ballot

RELATED: La Pine asking voters to approve operations levy