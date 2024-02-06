Redmond Proficiency Academy wins 35 medals at regional acting competition

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Proficiency Academy is celebrating 35 medals for Thespian Troupe #7715 at the Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition.

“Each year, I am taken aback by our department’s performance at Regionals,” said RPA Theatre Director Kate Torcom in a statement. “While their track record is impressive, it’s essential to recognize that their success is never guaranteed. It’s a new group of students each year, highlighting that this recognition is consistently earned, not inherited. It brings me immense joy to witness – showcasing the unwavering commitment of our RPA students to excellence and growth in educational theater.”

RPA said it was the most-decorated troupe in the Oregon Southern Region for the ninth year in a row.

RELATED: RPA music students release album; learning tricks of the music biz along the way

The students who medaled at Saturday’s competition qualify for the State Acting Showcase Competition at the Oregon Thespians State Festival in April.

Large Group Musical – Seniors Samantha Maragas, Ruby Boland and Caroline White, juniors Cohen Flanagan, Alex Dennis, Izzy Moon, Katey James and Nora Taylor, sophomores Charlotte Fairbanks, Olivia Carter, Jasper Merth, Lee Miller, Kylee Landers and Kyle Cady-Tilton, freshman Mary Walston and Taylor Pennington

Group Acting – Ruby Boland, Samantha Maragas, Nora Taylor, Alex Dennis, Charlotte Fairbanks and Mary Walston

Duo Musical Experienced – Ruby Boland, Mary Walston

Solo Music Experienced – Samantha Maragas and Katey James

Solo Musical Novice – Sophomore Kaylee Williams

Duo Drama Experienced – Senior Eleanor McBride and Katey James

Solo Acting Experienced – Izzy Moon

Solo Acting Novice – Freshman Avalin Thedford

RPA students also medaled in the following categories, making them Regionals Finalists:

Duo Music Experienced – Sophomore Kaleb Handy and Freshman Nolan Ocana

Solo Acting Novice – Freshman Anne Lunny