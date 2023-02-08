▶️ Redmond thespian troupe a big winner at Oregon competition

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The lights are shining bright on local thespians.

Troupe 7715 of the Redmond Proficiency Academy won 42 medals of excellence during the annual Oregon Thespians Southern Regional Acting Competition. It’s the most won by any school in the region.

“Forty-two medals, which is crazy. I’m just so proud of everybody who competed in this,” senior Lydia Carter said.

The medals are certainly a sweetener, but the real prize is the sense of belonging, inclusion and freedom of expression Troupe 7715 provides to every member.

“It allowed me to be a lot more comfortable with myself,” sophomore August Sharp said. “Last year specifically, I went the whole day without talking to anyone. But now that I’ve met this group of people, I’ve really felt more comfortable being myself, and being loud, and just talking in general.”

Now the troupe looks ahead to their next big show.

“We’re preparing for our show ‘Chicago’ that goes up March 10. It’s super exciting, we’re all really giddy about it,” Carter said.

The troupe says the show is currently sold out, but there’s always a possibility more tickets can become available.

The troupe’s performance of “Chicago” will happen multiple times throughout the week of March 10. To find tickets and more information on the show, you can go here.