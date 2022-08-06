▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property.

Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.

”Make sure your campaign volunteers who are placing signs on your behalf are also aware of the right of way restrictions,” Redmond Code Enforcement Officer Erin Smith said in a statement.

If they are placed on these public areas, city officials can remove and throw them away without notice.