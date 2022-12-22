Redmond Post Office says it’s using every resource to get packages delivered

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily News viewers have been reporting for days about a surge in packages seen at the U.S. Postal Service in Redmond. Some reported delays in their packages arriving.

We reached out to USPS and they confirmed they are seeing what they call large package volumes.

They also say they are using every available resource, including delivering packages as early as 6:00 a.m.

In a statement, a USPS spokesperson said “Every Redmond postal employee is working every available hour now through Christmas day. It is our desire to get every package home for the holidays.”

USPS also apologized for any inconvenience to customers.

