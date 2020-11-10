Redmond PD to crack down on off-leash dogs; violators face $250 fine

Redmond Police on Wednesday will start cracking down on off-leash dogs, especially in the Dry Canyon and other city parks.

The penalty for not having your animal on a leash starts at $250.

The department announced on social media it has been receiving complaints about dogs being off-leash in public places and in one case, an off-leash dog attacked and killed another dog.

According to the police, city ordinance prohibits dogs from being at large (off leash or bridle) except in designated public off-leash areas (dog park) or when a dog is in a recognized obedience school on-field training exercise under the direct supervision of a handler.