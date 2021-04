The Redmond Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect who broke into a car dealership last month.

The suspect broke into Deschutes Auto Sales on NW 6th St. around 1:30 a.m. on March 22nd.

Police say the suspect quickly left after the alarm sounded.

If you have any information regarding this case, RPD case #21-6629, please contact police through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.