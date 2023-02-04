Redmond Police seeking tips to find pair of suspected porch pirates

Redmond Porch Pirate suspects
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, February 3rd 2023

Police in Redmond are asking for help finding two theft suspects.

The couple pictured here are wanted in connection for a theft at Coastal Farm and Garden on January 23 and multiple porch pirate thefts during the week of January 25. They are driving an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redmond Police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.

