Redmond Police looking for missing woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are attempting to locate a Redmond woman last seen on Sunday.

Loni Michelle was last seen at her apartment in southwest Redmond on the afternoon of May 21.

Contact was last made with the 56 year-old early Tuesday morning on Highway 97 between Redmond and Bend.

Her family later reported her missing.

They say Michelle has a mental health diagnosis and is known to wander.

Police report she was last wearing a blue jean capri style pants, white/gray sneakers, and a green checkered shirt.

If you have seen her, call Deschutes County 911 non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911