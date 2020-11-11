Redmond Police looking for dog owner in deadly Halloween attack

Redmond Police are looking for the owner of a dog that allegedly attacked and killed another dog at a park on Halloween.

Police say officers responded to a dog fight at American Legion park that day. When they arrived, they learned an unknown dog attacked Debra Slade’s 10-year-old black and white Havanese dog, Tucker.

Tucker later died from the injuries in the attack.

Before officers arrived, the owner of the dog that allegedly attacked Tucker quickly left the park in possibly a red 1990s or later Dodge pickup truck.

Police are trying to track down the owner as well as the person who provided Slade and Tucker a ride to the vet after the attack.

Please contact the Redmond Police Department through the non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911, if you have any information regarding this case, RPD case #20-89157.