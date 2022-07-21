▶️ Redmond Police launch new online portal for security alarm permitting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Police Department launched a new online alarm permitting management portal, making it easier for users to register their systems, manage account information and submit permit fees.

Redmond City Code requires all residential and commercial, centrally monitored alarm systems be permitted within 30 days of becoming operational.

Centrally monitored alarm systems are those that are monitored off site by an alarm company, 24/7. Car alarms, life alert systems, smoke alarms and other non-centrally monitored systems do not require permits.

RELATED: Redmond Citizen Police Academy taking applications; limited space available

RELATED: Redmond hosting National Night Out event on Aug. 2

Permits cost $40 and are valid for three years. After three years, the renewal fee is $10.

You can register your alarm at this link.