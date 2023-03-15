Redmond Police K9 Rogue passes away after battle with cancer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Police Department has announced the passing of one of their own — K9 Rogue.

Redmond PD said Rouge passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Rogue joined the force in January 2018 when he was 18 months old. Redmond PD said he was obtained through fundraising efforts and community donations to the nonprofit group Redmond Friends of K9.

He was assigned as a Narcotics Detection K9 with his handler, Officer Zundel.

Rogue had 266 deployments in Central Oregon during his five years. Redmond PD said Rogue helped seize more than 2,400 grams of methamphetamine, 209 grams of heroin and 113 grams of cocaine.

He also assisted in arresting 103 people, Redmond PD said.

Rogue ultimately helped Officer Zundel become a K9 Narcotics Detection Handler Instructor.

“K9 Rogue was a valued member of RPD and a cherished member of the Zundel family. He will forever be remembered for his ability to put a smile on people’s faces as he attended community events where he demonstrated his skills and abilities as a Narcotics Detection K9,” Redmond PD said in a statement.