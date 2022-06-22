Redmond police encounter 3 aggressive dogs; 2 shot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police Department officers were approached by three off-leash dogs while investigating reports of a stolen trailer and its contents on property east of 17th Street in Redmond, according to Lt. Jesse Petersen.

Petersen says all three of the dogs were “aggressive” and two of them confronted the detectives while they were attempting to contact occupants of a houseless camp near the location of the reported stolen property.

One of the officers attempted to separate himself from the dogs but was unsuccessful. He fired shots at one of the dogs, and it later died.

A short time later, a third dog ran towards the detective.

The dog owner and another person attempted to gain control of the dog without success.

Police shot at the dog, which ran away.

The status of this dog is currently unknown.

Officers stayed on scene and buried the deceased dog for the owner.