▶️ Redmond police station bond passing, Crook County school bond failing

A bond measure to build a new police station in Redmond was passing Tuesday night. A bond to improve schools in Crook County was failing.

As of 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, the Redmond police station bond was being approved by a 55.67% – 44.33% margin. If it passes, the $40 million bond will pay for a new public safety building at 2983 NW Canal Blvd.

The group Neighbors for a Safe Redmond declared victory.

“This new facility will meet our growing city’s needs today and for decades to come,” Angela Boothroyd, a realtor and co-chair of Neighbors for a Safe Redmond, said in a statement. “A safe place to live, work, attend school, and play is fundamental for a community. When people feel safe, they can engage, grow, and give back.”

“The new facility will meet our needs for 30 years and the location will support future expansion, when that time comes decades down the road,” said former Oregon Secretary of State and Oregon House Speaker Bev Clarno, also a committee co-chair.

In Crook County, a bond to increase health and safety and fight overcrowding in schools there was failing, 51.45% to 48.55%.

