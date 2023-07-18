Redmond citizen academy taking applications for fall program

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Applications are open for the Redmond Police Department’s fall citizen academy.

The program will accept 15 applicants. They will get the chance to learn more about the inner workings of the police department

Classes are on Wednesdays, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. from September 13 – November 15.

Applications for the class are open through July 31 and can be found at this link. A hard copy can also be picked up at the Redmond Police Department building, 777 SW Deschutes Ave.

