Redmond Police captain named finalist for chief position

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police Capt. Devin Lewis has been named the finalist to become the department’s chief.

The public is invited to a virtual community reception to meet Lewis on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

In June, current Chief Dave Tarbet announced he planned to retire on Dec. 31st.

A national recruitment for the next chief yielded applicants from coast to coast, according to the city.

Lewis advanced to the formal interview process earlier this month.

That interview, led by a stakeholder panel of representatives from criminal justice, mental health, the Redmond Police Officers Association and a diverse range of community members that have interactions with the department selected Lewis to move to the final phase of the process.

Lewis was named captain in 2019.

He began his career with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office as an Explorer in 1994.

He became a Deputy with Deschutes County in 1999. In 2004, he joined the Bend Police Department; rising to the rank of Lieutenant in 2018.

His notable assignments include leading the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (including SWAT); managing officer and detective training programs; leading Internal Affairs investigations; leading the Bend Investigations Unit.

Lewis was the 2016 Sgt. John Lawrence Award of Excellence recipient and recognized by Deschutes County DA’s/Victim’s Assistance office for the 2018 Crime Victims Award.

He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Washington State University earning a B.A. in Sociology.

The community meet-and-greet will also be streamed live on the city website at www.redmondoregon.gov/LiveMeeting

To sign up for the event, email to RSVP@redmondoregon.gov or call 541-923-7730

The effective date for the new chief will be January 1, 2022.