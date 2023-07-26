▶️ Redmond PD seeks public’s help to stop string of attempted break-ins

by Peyton Thomas

Redmond Police are seeking the community’s help in what they now suspect is a related string of attempted break-ins.

Central Oregon Daily News first saw the posts on Redmond community Facebook groups last week and contacted Redmond Police to find out what they knew of the online reports.

Redmond PD said they had no idea these incidents were taking place and hope to restore greater collaboration with the community by utilizing real-time reports and personal security footage.

“We did some research into the activity that’s going on in the neighborhood,” Lt. Eric Beckwith said. “We agree there’s probably an issue that needs to be addressed there.”

The reports are concentrated near the intersection of SW 23rd Street and Timber Avenue in Southwest Redmond.

Redmond PD is asking anyone with information to submit surveillance or camera footage they may have and enter a real-time report if they see something.

“When we’re trying to build a case for the district attorney’s office, it’s important to note if this subject has gone to multiple residents,” Beckwith said. “If we have video of them doing the same behavior or same criminal type behavior at other residence, that helps build a prosecutable case for the district attorney’s office.”

Police say stopping the pattern of behavior and finding suspects is much easier with the help of community reports.

All local report calls go through the Deschutes County 911 dispatch center, where Chris Perry’s team can forward up-to-the-minute information to police.

“Whether it’s non-emergency or an emergent issue, all of that technology is in place,” Perry said. “We can quickly and efficiently gather the information and disseminate it to our partners.”

Redmond PD has now placed emphasis on patrolling the area near 23rd and Timber.

Beckwith says he understands why Southwest Redmond residents may be frustrated but believes with community collaboration, his department will be better equipped to serve Redmond and keep residents feeling safe.

“I think it’s important to remember that if you see something concerning your neighborhood, yes, we want you to share that with your neighbors,” Beckwith said. “But we also want you to share that with us in a timely manner, the ring camera and any footage that you have like you had mentioned is really helpful in identifying a suspect in building a prosecutable case.”

Redmond PD is asking anyone with information to contact the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch line: 541-693-6911