Redmond Police asks for help finding suspect in multiple hit-and-runs

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected in two hit-and-runs earlier this month that injured three people, including a 12-year-old girl.

Police said officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at SW Canal Blvd. and SW Salmon Ave. around 6:45 p.m. on February 15th.

A dark grey BMW passenger car, driven by 35-year-old Jose Herrera, hit two Redmond residents: a 30-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, and was last seen traveling west on SW Salmon Ave.

Police said both victims were provided medical attention and taken to St. Charles in Bend by Redmond Fire & Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have been treated and released from the hospital.

Seven minutes later, police said the same vehicle was involved in a second hit and run at SW Salmon Ave., near SW 25th St.

In this instance, the BMW rear-ended and side-swiped the driver side of a silver Chrysler passenger car.

The suspect then turned north on SW 25th St. and the driver ran away from the scene.







Officers, including a K-9, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.







The 18-year-old male victim who had been in the Chrysler received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Redmond Fire & Rescue medics, police said.







During the investigation, police identified Herrera as a suspect in that case as well.







If you witnessed or have information about this case or the whereabouts of Jose Herrera, please contact RPD through non-emergency dispatch, 541-693-6911.

We are also asking our community members to check their video surveillance and provide any evidence to us regarding this case.

RPD would like to thank Oregon State Police and Redmond Fire & Rescue for their assistance with this case.

La Policía Busca la Ayuda del Público para Localizar a José Herrera, Sospechoso del Incidente del 15 de Febrero de Atropello y Fuga

Redmond, Oregón: El martes 15 de Febrero de 2022, aproximadamente a las 6:44 p. m., los oficiales del Departamento de Policía de Redmond (RPD) respondieron a un accidente de atropello y fuga en la intersección de SW Canal Blvd y SW Salmon Ave. El automóvil de pasajeros, conducido por el sospechoso José Herrera, atropelló a dos residentes de Redmond: una mujer de 30 años y una mujer de 12 años, y fue vista por última vez viajando hacia el oeste por SW Salmon Ave. A

mbas víctimas recibieron atención médica y fueron transportadas por Redmond Fuego & Rescate al Centro Médico de St. Charles en Bend, Oregón, con lesiones que no ponen en peligro la vida. Ambos han sido tratados y dados de alta del hospital.

Siete minutos más tarde, aproximadamente a las 6:51 p. m., el mismo vehículo estuvo involucrado en un segundo atropello y fuga en SW Salmon Ave., cerca de SW 25th St. un automóvil de pasajeros Chrysler plateado. El vehículo sospechoso luego giró hacia el norte en SW 25th St. y el conductor desconocido huyó a pie.







El oficial, incluido el uso de un perro K-9, registró el área pero no pudo localizar al sospechoso.







La víctima masculina de 18 años que había estado en el automóvil de pasajeros Chrysler plateado recibió heridas leves y fue tratada en el lugar por médicos de Redmond Fuego & Rescate.

Durante la investigación, RPD identificó a José “Joey” Herrera, residente de Redmond, de 35 años, como sospechoso en este caso, caso RPD #22-3970.







Si fue testigo o tiene información sobre este caso o el paradero de José Herrera, comuníquese con RPD a través del despacho que no sea de emergencia, 541-693-6911.

También estamos pidiendo a los miembros de nuestra comunidad que verifiquen su videovigilancia y nos proporcionen cualquier evidencia con respecto a este caso. RPD desea agradecer a la Policía Estatal de Oregón y al Departamento de Bomberos y Rescate de Redmond por su ayuda en este caso.