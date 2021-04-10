Redmond Police ask for public’s help in finding missing 63-year-old man

Redmond Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old man who was last seen in Bend on Thursday.

According to Redmond Police, on Wednesday, Timothy Davis got on a bus traveling from Alameda, California to Cathlamet, Washington.

He didn’t arrive in Cathlamet like he was expected to on Thursday morning.

Instead, on Thursday around noon, Davis took the CET bus from Redmond to Bend.

He was last seen at the Bend bus depot.

On Friday, at 11:30 a.m., he used a pay phone from the Amtrak lobby in Portland.

Davis is a 5’10”, 165 pound man with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, black pants and white shoes. He’s traveling with a black suitcase.

There are concerns about Davis’ safety as he suffers from a declining cognitive function, according to police. If you have seen Davis or know anything about his location, contact Deschutes County Dispatch at 541-693-6911.