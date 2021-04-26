Redmond Police ask for help to track down suspected assailant

The Redmond Police Department is asking for public assistance to track down the location of a suspected Prineville assailant.

Damon Hall, 27, and Levi Hall, 22 , both of Prineville, were identified as suspects after a man was found with hand and head injuries at a Motel 6 on Friday morning.

The victim was taken to St. Charles in Redmond to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Damon Hall was found in Prineville on Sunday and lodged at the Deschutes County Jail on several charges, including robbery and assault.

His bail is set at $215,000.

Redmond Police is asking for help to locate Levi Hall, who is still at large.

He is described as a 165-pound, 5’11 male with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about his whereabouts or have any other information regarding this case, Redmond Police asks that you call their non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.