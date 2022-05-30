by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After weeks of investigation, Redmond Police arrested a suspect for stealing from vehicles and businesses.

On Sunday, May 29, at 9:36 A.M. RPD received a call from a victim of theft at the Wilco Farm Store in Redmond, according to Lt. April Huey.

Lt. Huey said the caller claimed that items had been stolen out of the back of their truck in the store’s parking lot.

Officers watched surveillance footage and recognized the silver-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer in association with other thefts that have been reported the last several weeks.

Police identified the man driving the truck as 29-year-old Redmond resident Derek Andersen.

The deputies located Adersen’s silver Trailblazer in a Lowes parking lot in Redmond at 10:07 A.M.

As the authorities on the scene set up a perimeter to prevent the Redmond man from escaping, he had gone into the Lowes and reportedly stolen additional items.

The perimeter was unsuccessful, and Andersen fled to the Ridgemont Apartments where officers found his truck, saw the stolen items near the vehicle and talked to witnesses who saw which apartment he ran into.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in to access the apartment, as the 29-year-old had barricaded himself inside.

Once CERT accessed the apartment, officers arrested Andersen at 2:51 P.M. on multiple charges: thefts, two warrants, reckless driving, elude, reckless endangering and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.