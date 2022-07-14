▶️ Redmond Citizen Police Academy taking applications; limited space available

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Redmond Citizen Police Academy is now accepting applications for its fall program.

The academy aims to give those in Redmond an overview of the criminal justice system, an understanding of how their police department functions and its procedures. That includes a discussion on the use of force with a ‘Shoot, Don’t Shoot’ simulator, criminal investigation, School Resource Officers, traffic enforcement, a tour of Deschutes County 911 and the Deschutes County Adult Jail.

Attendees will also have a chance to ride along with officers on duty.

Class sizes are limited to just 15, so people who are interested are urged to sign up as soon as possible. Applications can be found at www.redmondoregon.gov/CitizenAcademy. Hard copies are available by request at the Redmond Police Department building at 777 SW Deschutes Avenue. The deadline is July 31.

Classes start Sept. 14 and run through Nov. 9.