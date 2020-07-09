Redmond planning department busy despite economic slowdown

Despite a national economic slowdown due to COVID-19, the city of Redmond says business is booming.

Redmond Mayor George Endicott said Thursday the planning department has been busier in the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year.

They’ve received 331 building applications, a 14% increase. The city has issued 329 building permits, a 24% increase.

And there are another 147 planning applications in the pipeline.

“It shows we’re still building, investing in our future, and creating jobs, even with the COVID going on,” he said. “And, I think most of you know that the building industry was considered critical and never did have to shut down through any of this.”

But the trend might be slowing.

In May and June, Redmond received fewer new applications for both residential and commercial construction compared to last year.