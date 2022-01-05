Redmond PD: Woman raped, held hostage for weeks; suspect arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Redmond man was arrested early Tuesday on kidnapping, attempted murder and rape charges after trying to abduct a woman at a motel – just one day after police say she escaped a home where he held her hostage for weeks.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said officers received a call Monday morning about a kidnapping in progress at a home in the 2800 block of SW Peridot Ave.

Hummel said the victim told police the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Bernardino Martinez Jr. had threatened to kill her if she left.

“Redmond PD contacted the victim via phone and told her to leave if she could and they would pick her up,” Hummel said. “Redmond PD then saw the victim run from the residence, and they picked her up. The victim had visible injuries.”

Hummel said the investigation revealed numerous previous domestic violence incidents.

The victim told police that during the previous weeks, Martinez had assaulted her, strangled her, and had been holding her against her will.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, while officers were investigating the original kidnapping, they responded to the call at a local motel for an attempted kidnapping in progress involving the same victim and suspect.

Martinez found the woman while she was in front of the hotel, assaulted her, stole her phone, and tried to force her into his vehicle, Petersen said.

At 7 p.m., police and the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team stopped and arrested Martinez, who was riding in the backseat of a vehicle.

Martinez was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnap, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and first-degree theft for crimes over several months.

Court documents show Martinez threatened the suspect with a gun over the summer, assaulted her in late November, and tried to kill her in early December.

The documents also show Martinez tried to rape the victim on January 1.

In all, Martinez was charged with 18 criminal counts, according to court records.

He’s being held on a no-bail parole violation.

Redmond Police would like to acknowledge the brave motel employee who came to the victim’s aide, causing Martinez to flee without the victim, Petersen said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing intimate partner violence, sexual assault or intimate partner stalking Saving Grace can help.

Saving Grace’s 24-hour helpline phone number is 541-389-7021.

When calling their helpline, you can expect to find a safe and trained member of their team who can help connect you to crisis intervention, safety planning, peer counseling, community resources and referrals, access to emergency safe shelter, information about support groups and counseling services, assistance navigating the legal system and an opportunity to meet with an advocate in person.

RPD would like to thank our community partners for their assistance in this investigation, including the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department, and the tri-county CERT team.