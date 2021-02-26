Redmond PD: Probable cause for sodomy charges against DCSO sergeant on leave

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

A Redmond Police Department investigation has found probable cause for sodomy charges against a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office sergeant currently on paid administrative leave.

Sgt. Deke Demars was placed on leave Feb. 10th, 2020 while an outside agency conducted an investigation into alleged policy violations.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said at the time it was not something his office would investigate because it was a “purely personnel matter.”

But in the months since, the personnel matter turned into a potential criminal investigation after an independent review by Redmond Police.

In a 10-page, highly-redacted report, Redmond Police Investigations Lt. Aaron Wells concluded “there is probable cause the crime of Sodomy has been committed” by Demars with a woman he was in a relationship with.

“[Redacted] had a clear recollection of the sexual encounter. She told friends, went to the extent of seeing a doctor and was clear communicating to Demars and othear [sic] she did not want to have anal sex,” Wells said in the report. “[Redacted] has decided she does not want to be a victim at this point and as such I am requesting this report be forwarded to the Deschutes County CDDA Steve Gunnels for information.”

The report, obtained by Central Oregon Daily News from Hummel’s office, details information from a recording of a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy and his wife.

Wells said through the recording and subsequent interviews he learned Demars was allegedly “physical” with a woman, is “highly controlling by words and uses verbal abuse” and threatened to have the woman’s children taken away.

The report goes into graphic detail about alleged unwanted and rough sexual encounters.

The report also said the woman “believed Demars would do her harm if she was the reason he lost his job.”

Hummel has declared a conflict of interest and his office will not investigate the case, he said.

It’s now in the hands of the Oregon Department of Justice, which did not return our requests for information on the status of the case.

Sheriff Shane Nelson declined to comment on the investigation.

“When it comes to administrative investigations, you always want to make sure you go where the evidence and the facts lead you,” Nelson said. “Their length of time has to do with how much evidence is uncovered and the number of witnesses you have to speak to. That really dictates how long they can take.”

Nelson acknowledged this case has been ongoing for more than a year.

“The ongoing criminal investigation was starting to take a significant length of time in my mind,” he said. “A few months back, I started an administrative investigation. We are running that independently as we always do away from the criminal investigation.”

Demars was hired full-time by the agency in 2004.

While on administrative leave, Demars has no duties but must remain in contact with sheriff’s office command staff.

This is a developing story.