Redmond PD finds 15 cats abandoned in totes with no food or water

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Redmond Police Department officers found 10 adult cats and 5 kittens abandoned in totes after responding to a call at 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

The cats were at Paul Hathaway Park, 1021 NW Rockcrest Ct., near a canyon edge. They did not have access to food or water, and they smelled of urine and feces, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

There was a suitcase left nearby with cat food inside.

Officers took the cats to Brightside Animal Shelter in Redmond for evaluations and vaccinations.

Redmond PD is still looking for the person responsible for the abandonment. If you have any information, you can call the non-emergency number at 541-693-6911. Reference RPD case #23-8507.

In a press release Tuesday, Redmond PD said it is against the law to abandon a domestic animal or equine at a location without providing minimum care. It is also against the law, ORS 167.325 Animal Neglect, to fail to provide minimum care for an animal in a person’s custody/control.