Redmond Parks resumes ball field and facility reservations

Redmond Parks is resuming ball field and park amenity reservations with maximum occupancy limits to abide by the state’s Phase 2 guidelines.

“There will be limitations in group size, but it’s nice that we can offer reservations so families can plan birthday parties, groups can practice sports or host an intimate wedding,” said Annie McVay, Parks Division Manager.

The City of Redmond reserves baseball/softball fields at American Legion Park, Bowlby Park, Kalama Park and Umatilla Park.

There are also multi-use and soccer fields at American Legion Park, Spudbowl Park and Umatilla Park.

Reservable pavilions exist at Baker, Quince and Sam Johnson Park.

Stack Park is also reservable and has become a popular wedding location.

City park’s restroom facilities are also reopening this week, water fountains remain closed. Park users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer.

For more information and to make a reservation visit www.redmondparkreservations.com.