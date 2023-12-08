Redmond changes city parks, court, amenity registration due to surge in demand

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Too many players, not enough space. That means new reservation policies for the Redmond parks and courts.

The City of Redmond says it had a record-breaking number of young people registering in its recreation programs over the last three years. But with limited space, the city is updating its current first come, first served, no limit policy with one that prioritizes youth sports while also providing access to other groups.

“Under the new policy, there will be a priority window from January 1- 31, 2024,” the City said in a statement. “During this period, reservation requests will be evaluated based on type of organization. Additionally, specific fields will be set aside for community sports leagues to best accommodate all priority classifications. There will be a 6-hour reservation limit per field per day under the new policy.”

The updated Park Amenity, Field and Court Reservations policy may be viewed online at http://www.redmondoregon.gov/government/departments/parks-division/park-amenity-field-reservations.

